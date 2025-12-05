FoodShare’s back but SNAP glitch keeps Wisconsin families hungry

FoodShare funds may have been restored in Wisconsin, but local organizations are speaking out about how program disruptions caused by the historic government shutdown are still preventing some residents from being able to access healthy food.

Grow it Forward in Manitowoc County operates multiple food access programs. Its founder and CEO, Amber Daugs, said that while the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has resumed, the government shutdown delayed the approval of their application to accept FoodShare at their winter farmers market until at least February or March.

She said some regional farmers looking to accept FoodShare at their farm stands are experiencing similar delays.

"So, this prevents small rural farmers, but also grocers, from being able to have the necessary funding and resources to keep their shelves stocked and their purveyors paid and their staff employed," she said.

Daugs said every FoodShare dollar spent provides nearly double that in economic impact. Last year, Manitowoc County ranked third in Wisconsin for the percentage of farmers-market sales made using FoodShare.

About 700,000 Wisconsinites receive FoodShare benefits and many are children or seniors. Daugs said the average per-person FoodShare benefit in Manitowoc County is a little less than $5 per day. She said her organization operates a double box program at its farmers markets to stretch these benefits.

"In Manitowoc County, there's about $1 million right now a month being distributed in benefits," she said. "Our food pantry unfortunately did not receive a million-dollar increase in our budget to be able to handle the influx of need coming to our doorstep.

Daugs said despite these challenges, the community has been incredibly generous in helping them to address local food insecurity. She pointed to local donations for purchasing fresh, local foods from affected farmers to distribute through their pantry. But she stressed that FoodShare provides dignity and choice that pantries alone cannot offer.

"Speaking from my own experience, I formerly was a SNAP recipient," she said. "It was a temporary situation that I needed, and I'm grateful that I had access to those benefits, because I certainly wouldn't have been where I'm at today if not for that hand up."