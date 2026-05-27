Cover crops help Wisconsin farmer withstand severe storms

With extreme weather and rising fertilizer prices affecting the Midwest, a Wisconsin farmer says conservation practices such as cover cropping are helping protect his farm.

Cover crops are planted as living mulch to improve soil health, prevent erosion and naturally suppress weeds and pests.

Josh Hiemstra, a third-generation dairy farmer and owner of Hiemstra Dairy LLC in Brandon, said he plants cover crops on nearly every acre of his farm each year. During recent severe weather events, he said, his fields had less ponding, faster water recession and minimal erosion.

“I was very, very proud of the way our soil handled the extreme weather, and that's the one thing that's beyond our control, and that's our whole reason, is to try and weatherproof our farm,” Hiemstra said. “That's one of our main reasons for using cover crops.”

Hiemstra said his farm has also bought far less fertilizer because of cover cropping and increased manure use. As the war in Iran drags on, farmers are seeing near-record highs for fertilizer costs.

Research shows about half of U.S. farmers have tried cover cropping, although there is wide variation in how they use the practice. Experts say farmers often stop using cover crops when costs outweigh expected benefits or when incentive programs end.

Hiemstra said conservation practices can benefit the broader community through improved water quality and environmental protection, but they require substantial up-front investment and management from farmers.

“This is as much of an art as it is science, and dollars for actually purchasing the seed or just cost share per acre is one thing, but the investment in funding for education I think is crucial moving forward,” Hiemstra said. “Farmers, as a whole, learn from each other.”

Federal and state incentives for practices such as cover cropping are available to farmers, but funding can be limited and highly competitive.

While the proposed 2026 Farm Bill includes funding for incentive-based conservation programs, sustainable agriculture advocates argue the bill cuts or limits funding for heavily used environmental programs.

Local conservation groups, including the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, are creating online tools to help farmers feel more confident about implementing sustainable practices, potentially helping them offset expenses and learn from their peers.