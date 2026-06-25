Midwest women in conservation rise above funding troubles

Despite funding hurdles, conservation advocates in Wisconsin said they are continuing efforts to support women in agriculture locally and in other states.

The Michael Fields Agricultural Institute launched its Women in Conservation program to provide a space for women landowners to collaborate and get support for conservation goals.

Christine Johnson, farmer education coordinator for the institute, said agriculture is often stereotyped as male-dominated but women make up about 70% of land caretakers and play crucial roles in providing healthy food and protecting wild spaces, often while juggling family responsibilities and business on and off the farm.

“Women in ag has always been this veiled experience,” Johnson explained. “Oftentimes women hold multiple roles and so it's common to see the woman on a farm as a secondary role, which is hardly ever true.”

Johnson pointed out funding for the programs has been completely eliminated under the Trump administration. While communities have stepped up to continue the work, securing funding partnerships remains critical to supporting women-led leadership in agriculture and conservation.

The success of Wisconsin Women in Conservation inspired the group to expand to other states, including Minnesota in 2025 and Illinois this year. Since its launch in 2020, it has grown to include 5,000 women farmers and landowners across Wisconsin. The group plans to host virtual and in-person events.

Johnson noted policies and resources vary from state to state, making region-specific programming important.

“We have seen over and over again how women are emboldened to make new decisions about protecting the farmland, preserving it for future generations, learning from each other, and using different types of technology on the farm,” Johnson outlined.

Crystal Siltman, farmer training program manager for the educational nonprofit The Land Connection, partnered with the institute for the launch of Illinois Women in Conservation. She said many participants have decided to pursue conservation practices after witnessing health concerns in their families they attribute to chemicals used in traditional farming.

Stiltman added women are bringing a different perspective to farm management.

“It may sound woo-woo, but I do think that women are more naturally tuned into nature's cycles,” Stiltman contended. “These women are taking over the business but they're also thinking about the health of the farm, the health of the people running the farm, and also the community that the farm is in, the creeks and the streams and the rivers that those chemicals eventually make their way to.”