Report: Food recall frequency delaying consumer reaction

Baby food, peanut butter, eggs, deli meat, and lettuce have all been the target of contamination warnings – but some consumers may not have noticed.

According to the report Food for Thought 2026, the U.S. has seen 130 Food and Drug Administration and 32 U.S. Department of Agriculture-issued product alerts this year. It also raises questions about the timeliness of recalls associated with these warnings and the lack of clear information about life-threatening outbreaks.

However, panic and worry often evolves into ambivalence about the overall safety of the U.S. food supply, said Public Interest Research Group Consumer Watchdog Director Teresa Murray. Murray said the shock value of food warnings has dwindled over time due to recall fatigue.

"So there can be this feeling that, that there's just nothing safe out there, and that's not a good place to be. You know, we all have to eat, right? You can't constantly think that there's some kind of bacteria boogeyman living in your refrigerator or in your pantry," Murray said.

Food contamination alerts still grab headlines, especially if they are attached to a well-known or recognizable brand, or if the warnings result in mass illnesses, Murray explained. A leading example is the cyclosporiasis outbreak this summer. Murray added that some consumers may take recalls more seriously if they affect products that they frequently buy.

Some experts and lawmakers argue that federal funding cuts have impacted food safety programs and put Americans at further risk of foodborne illness. Food safety accountability could be channeled in several directions, and examining the food supply chain is one place to start, Murray said.

"Are some of these companies taking the steps that they should be taking to make sure that the products that they're selling to others downstream are safe? Clearly, not enough is being done because otherwise we wouldn't have all this stuff," Murray said.