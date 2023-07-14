Wisconsin issues statewide alert as Canadian wildfire smoke once again descends on Wisconsin

The DNR has issued another statewide air quality alert.

The Air Quality Index is expected to be at the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” level, with some scattered areas even reaching the “Unhealthy” level.

The southern portion of the state is expected to be the most impacted with the heaviest smoke moving in overnight Friday to Saturday morning.

This means that people with heart or lung diseases, older adults, children, those who are pregnant, and those who work outdoors should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

Everyone else should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.

Just like in late June, this smoke is from Canadian wildfires. Though this event is not expected to be as severe as last month.

The alert is in effect until noon on Sunday, July 16.

You can view the air quality on the DNR website .