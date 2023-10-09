Oneida County Health Department makes flu and COVID vaccines more accessible

Starting today, the Oneida County Health Department is offering the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna version of the COVID-19 vaccine the Oneida County Health Department has available is for ages 12 years and older.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

You can also get a flu shot at the same time.

The vaccines are available at the Health Department in Rhinelander or at the clinics the pop-up clinics they’re offering around the county.

Pre-registration is not required.

The Oneida County Health Department is also making it easier for homebound or people without transportation to get vaccinated.

It’s part of a grant the health department received from the National Council of Aging.

Through it, people can get rides to and from community clinics.

There will be drive-up clinics for people with mobility issues who would prefer to stay in their car.

For those individuals that have an acute or chronic illness, limited mobility, injury, developmental disability, or mental health condition that makes it difficult to leave the home, the health department will do home visits to vaccinate.

To use one of these options, people should call the Oneida County Health Department at 715-369-6111,

You can also find vaccines available close to you by visiting vaccines.gov.