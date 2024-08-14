Marshfield Medical Center Park Falls completes first phase of $35 million construction project

Marshfield Medical Center is in the middle of a $35 million project to update and improve its Park Falls campus.

The healthcare group celebrated the completion of the first phase of construction this week.

This phase included adding new spaces for physical & occupational therapy, inpatient pharmacy and the 11-bed Med-Surg hospital unit.

Brian Hoerneman is the interim CEO of Marshfield. He said investing in this hospital is important because there’s no other hospital within an hour of Park Falls.

“There are many challenges that are facing healthcare, if you look at it. From increasing expenses to pharmaceuticals and supplies, the shortages in workforce, many different factors, declining reimbursement, all of those make it more challenging to deliver care in a local geography,” he said. “We are working to overcome all of those challenges and continue to serve communities like Park Falls and ensure that we've got the pieces in place to be here, not only now and not only next year, but for generations to come.”

Dr. Yusuf Kasirye, Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls Chief of Staff, speaks during a brief ceremony celebrating the completion of Phase 1 of construction at the hospital.

Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls Chief of Staff Dr. Yusuf Kasirye told the crowd at the celebration that continuing to provide care during construction went well.

“I think the state invested its money well in the people of Price County, and for that, we're grateful,” said Kasirye. “I can't wait to see the whole project fully here and on behalf of the staff and the community, I would say that everybody is pleased with what they see. The patients love the rooms, and the providers are also happy.”

$20 million for the project came from the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program, which was awarded by Governor Evers in March 2022.

It was a program created with federal COVID relief funds.

Evers was in Park Falls Tuesday to see the updates to the facility.

He says the state does have a financial responsibility to support hospitals and clinics.

“Where are people going to go if we don't? I mean, it's simple as that. Yes, there's less population here, but they're no less important than what it is in Madison. So the state has a role, and we are able to do something about it. This is going to be a great facility,” said Evers.

Phase two of construction is already underway.

It will include a retail pharmacy, a relocated urgent care, and new spaces for several rehab services.

That is scheduled to be completed next summer.