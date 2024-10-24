Marshfield Clinc and Sanford Health moving forward on affiliation agreement

Sanford Health and Marshfield Clinic have finalized an affiliation agreement to bring the two organizations together.

A news release says the organizations agreed to combine assets and capabilities to create an integrated health system to deliver world-class care in the Midwest.

Both organizations had announced in July they had signed a letter of intent to combine.

The combination is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to regulatory processes and closing conditions. Sanford Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System remain two separate, independent organizations until the closing.

“This significant milestone means we are one step closer to bringing together our nonprofit, community-focused health care organizations," said Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health. "We are excited to strengthen access to cutting-edge care and invest in new initiatives to serve the needs of patients throughout the rural Midwest, now and in the years ahead."

“In Sanford Health we found a partner that closely aligns with our culture, mission, and values, and we look forward to continuing on this journey as the premier rural health system in the United States,” said Brian Hoerneman, M.D., interim CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System. “Our shared commitment to excellence, quality and safety, and delivering an exceptional patient experience for the rural communities we serve makes this partnership a win for our patients and our dedicated teams that carry out our mission daily."

The release describes Sanford Health as the largest rural health system in the U.S., headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Marshfield Clinic Health System is headquartered in Marshfield and serves rural Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

