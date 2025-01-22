Aspirus Health announces major project in Wausau

Aspirus Health Wausau has announced plans for a $227 million expansion including new diagnostic areas and more than 60 in-patient beds.

The project includes a 48-bed expansion for immediate care patients and a 16-bed observation unit. The project will also include room for additional intensive care space if needed.

Expanded surgical facilities and space for a new PET/CT scanner for improved diagnostics.

“This expansion positions Aspirus Wausau Hospital as the destination for specialized health care in Northcentral Wisconsin,” said President and CEO Matt Heywood. “It is a direct response to the growing needs of our patients and communities. By increasing capacity and access to advanced technology, we are ensuring timely care and creating efficiencies that benefit everyone.”

Heywood notes that the project is the largest in the hospital system’s history. To minimize disruption, construction will be completed in phases.

“This expansion is designed for flexibility and foresight,” Heywood added. “It will enhance patient flow, improve care transitions, and strengthen collaboration across our specialized care teams. By providing better tools and resources, we are empowering our staff to deliver the highest level of care efficiently and effectively.”

Tuesday’s announcement comes roughly 18 months after Aspirus broke ground on a 29,500-square-foot expansion of its emergency department. Construction on that project is scheduled to wrap by the end of 2026.