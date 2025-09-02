Wearing backpacks properly can help prevent back problems for kids and others

Backpacks help kids haul around the supplies they need for school, but too much weight can cause problems.

Nate Maday, a physical therapist with Aspirus Health, encourages caregivers to help kids develop good habits.

“Backpacks are one of those simple things that can throw off the spine if they’re not the right size or too heavy,” said Maday. “Kids are creatures of habit, and if we don’t address posture and backpack habits early, those habits can carry on for years.”

Backpacks are part of every school day, but when they’re too heavy, they can do more harm than good.

A 2024 study found that more than 80 percent of schoolchildren carried backpacks over 10 percent of their body weight, and many exceeded 15 percent, the maximum limit advised by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Families can build great backpack habits by starting simple,” said Maday. “Choose a good backpack, make sure it fits well, and remind kids to keep the load light and snug. Those small steps can make a big difference over time.”

Signs of Backpack Trouble

Parents should watch for warning signs such as:



A child leaning forward when walking

Complaints of back, shoulder, or neck pain

Tingling or numbness in the arms

Simple Fixes That Make a Difference

According to the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), families can help prevent problems by:



Keeping the backpack under 10 to 15 percent of body weight

Using both straps and adjusting them for a snug fit

Selecting backpacks with padded straps and compartments to spread out the load

Encouraging kids to take regular movement breaks

