Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday in Rhinelander

Rhinelander area residents are invited to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, September 20th.

The event takes place at the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander.

“What makes this Walk so meaningful is the way it unites our community,” said Jim Brust, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Rhinelander Chair.

“When we walk together, we remind each other that no one is facing this disease alone. This event is proof that our collective strength can create real change.”

More than 7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s, which is one of the nation’s leading causes of death.

Over 11 million family members and friends provide unpaid care for those affected.

In Wisconsin, more than 110,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s, and tens of thousands of caregivers are supporting them every day.

In Oneida County alone, over 1,315 residents age 65 and older are living with dementia.

Doors for the event open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with the walk beginning at 10:00 a.m.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: act.alz.org/rhinelander.

Pre-registration is encouraged.

For questions, please contact Julie St. Pierre, Community Outreach Coordinator at 715.352.4091.