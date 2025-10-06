Report: More Michigan kids are living without insurance

In Michigan, children’s health coverage is slipping just as it is nationally, according to a recent report from the Center for Children and Families at Georgetown University.

The report showed the uninsured rate among kids climbed across the U.S. from just over 5% in 2022 to 6% in 2024 and the state saw a statistically significant increase among its youth as well.

Amber Bellazaire, senior policy analyst at the Michigan League for Public Policy, said there are practical steps the state can take to make it easier for families to keep their children covered.

"Simplifying the process, automating certain things, self-attestation for folks who are submitting paperwork and all the rest," Bellazaire outlined. "That tends to make it a little bit less cumbersome for families."

The center said many kids who lost coverage were probably still eligible but got tripped up by red tape. With extra marketplace subsidies set to expire, the risks for Michigan families could grow. However, experts stressed streamlining the process and keeping those subsidies in place can help kids stay covered.

The center's report showed states using smoother renewal systems fared better; those struggling saw more dramatic coverage losses.

Joan Alker, executive director of the Center for Children and Families at Georgetown University, warned lapses in health coverage can have serious consequences for kids and their parents.

"An accident on the playground or untreated asthma can result in trips to the emergency room, which costs thousands and of thousands of dollars, potentially sending families into debt and bankruptcy."

Michigan now joins more than 20 states with statistically significant increases in uninsured children. Georgetown said monitoring monthly state enrollment data and improving renewal systems will be key to preventing further losses.