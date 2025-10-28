Aspirus moves cardiology clinic into hospital in Rhinelander

Aspirus Cardiology services in Rhinelander have a new home.

They’ve been moved into newly constructed space inside Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital.

They had previously been housed offsite.

“This move represents an important step forward in providing comprehensive heart care for the Northwoods community,” said Teri Theiler, President, Aspirus Health’s North Division. “By bringing our cardiology team into the hospital, patients will benefit from a more connected experience, with immediate access to additional diagnostic and specialty resources.”

The expanded space includes nine exam rooms and is close to key hospital services such as imaging, laboratory, emergency care and urgent care.

“Being located within Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital allows us to work even more closely with our colleagues across multiple departments,” said Michael Zevitz, MD, Aspirus Cardiology. “That teamwork helps ensure patients receive timely, coordinated, and efficient care—all in one convenient location.”

The Aspirus Heart Care cardiology clinic in Rhinelander offers a full range of cardiology services, including preventive care, cardiac testing, and management of heart conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, and arrhythmias.