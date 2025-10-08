Keeping track of medications can be a lifesaver

Those taking prescription medication should keep a list of what they’ve been prescribed, and over the counter medications as well.

Marissa Harle,a pharmacy resident with Aspirus Health, says its all about safety.

“When we know exactly what medications a patient is taking, we can prevent dangerous drug interactions, avoid duplicate therapies, and make sure we’re not prescribing something that previously caused a reaction,” said Harle.

Aspirus Health and the NIA recommend the following tips for keeping your medication list up to date:



Write down the name (generic and brand), strength (such as milligrams), dose, frequency, and reason prescribed for each medication

Include all prescription medicines, over-the-counter products, vitamins, supplements, herbal remedies, and topical or ophthalmic products

Update your list anytime you start, stop, or change a medication, and review it at least once a year during your annual wellness exam

Keep your list accessible; options include carrying a hard copy, storing it in your wallet, or taking a photo of your list or prescription labels on your phone

Caregivers can play an important role by helping loved ones to keep their lists up to date.

“Helping loved ones keep their list updated in real time can make a big difference in an emergency,” Harle added.

Support for local health coverage on WXPR is brought to you in part by a grant from the Rhinelander Health Foundation