Community grants offered in Lincoln County to combat opioid abuse

Lincoln County’s Opioid Settlement Task Force has announced a grant program using money received from the national opioid settlement.

Grant funds will support projects across the county to address problems caused by the opioid crisis.

“We believe that the best ideas will come from our local community,” said Erin Ray, Opioid Settlement Task Force Coordinator. “We are eager to see the creative projects organizations propose to help our residents and make a real impact with this funding.”

In a news release, the task force says it wants to make a lasting difference by supporting community ideas, offering direct help, and finding long-term solutions to the opioid epidemic.

The funds come from a legal settlement with major drug companies over the widespread damage caused by opioid misuse.

Local community groups, non-profit organizations, government agencies, schools and organizations that serve youth and families are encouraged to apply.

The deadline is February 20th.

Information is available on the Lincoln County website.