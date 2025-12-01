Expert shares simple ways people can cut holiday stress

The holidays can bring joy, but also a heavy dose of stress. Families are navigating tighter budgets, busy schedules and for many, the added pressure of caring for aging loved ones with health challenges.

Medical experts warn the season’s emotional load can affect both mental and physical well-being. Dr. Ravi Johar, a physician with the American Heart Association, said as holiday schedules get hectic, one of the first things people sacrifice is sleep – which he said is a mistake.

"People usually need between 7 to 8 hours of sleep, so it's really important to get that good sleep," said Johar. "And it's amazing what even just a good night's sleep will do to help you. Sometimes it's just, in the middle of the day, taking a nap."

Johar advised reducing holiday strain by setting boundaries, such as saying “no” when schedules get too full. He noted the holidays can also intensify feelings of loneliness, especially for people who’ve lost loved ones – making it important to lean on people who truly help you recharge.

For native Michigander Patti Jones, spending her first holiday season without her mother, who passed away in April, family and faith have become key to easing her stress.

"I try to connect more with my grandkids and my kids, because I lost my mom," Jones shared. "She was a very big part of my life. I'm taking it one step at a time, you know. I lean on the Lord. That's my health and my strength."

And when it comes to favorite holiday sweets, Johar says no one should feel guilty about enjoying seasonal treats, as long as it's done in moderation. He emphasized that the heart of the holidays is being thankful and finding joy. As he put it, "Think of all the things that make your life full and happy."

