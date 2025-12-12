Aspirus upgrades inpatient behavioral health facilities in Rhinelander

The Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit at Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital now features upgraded facilities.

A comprehensive remodel and expansion of the unit has been completed.

The work improved patient capacity and added dedicated therapeutic and clinical space.

“Expanding and enhancing our behavioral health services is a critical investment in the well-being of our community,” said Teri Theiler, President, Aspirus Health North Division.

“These improvements allow us to provide compassionate, high-quality care in an environment that supports healing and recovery — and ensures people receive the care they need, when they need it.”

There are two additional patient rooms.

In addition, modern office space was added for staff.

A newly built activity room is designed to help with therapeutic programs.

“Our goal with this expansion was not only to increase access to care but to also create a supportive healing environment that fosters hope and connection,” said Jessica Schiek, Aspirus Behavioral Health Director and Service Line Administrator.

“The new activity room, plus the additional patient rooms and updated staff spaces, will help us deliver more comprehensive, patient-centered behavioral health care to our community.”