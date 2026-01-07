Influenza activity is high in northern Wisconsin

Right now, northern Wisconsin is experiencing high activity levels of respiratory illnesses.

The rating is based on cases of the common cold, RSV, COVID-19, and the flu that lead to emergency department visits.

Hospitals are seeing a lot of influenza cases in particular at of the week of December 22. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates activity levels once a week for the week prior.

Flu activity is high across the U.S. At 5,000 people have died this season, including nine children. One of those children was from Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

To help protect yourself and others, the Wisconsin DHS recommends people stay up to date with their vaccines. Only 30% of Wisconsin residents have gotten the flu shot this year. The goal is 70%.

Other ways to help prevent the spread of illness:



Wash your hands and practice good hygiene.

Take steps for cleaner air, such as gathering outside, opening windows or doors, or using a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) cleaner.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Stay home if you are sick.

While some cases are severe enough to end up in the hospital, many people will treat themselves at home.

Aspirus Pharmacy Resident Kenneth Yuk wants to remind people to use over the counter medicines safely.

“It's really important to look at the ingredients inside each drug, because some of them might have the same ingredients and you're not aware of it, like acetaminophen,” said Yuk. “While you're trying to treat your cough and cold, you could be taking multiple different drugs, but multiples of them could have acetaminophen, so technically, you're doubling up on the dose, and that can be really dangerous.”

Reviewing the “Drug Facts” label helps prevent taking more than intended or combining medications that overlap.

This attention to detail is especially important for families with children.

“Some of these medications are not approved, for example, for the age younger than 12 years old, so making sure you look at that, because there are some age restrictions and they'll be posted on the drug labels or the boxes themselves,” said Yuk. “Another big thing is looking at the directions, because how an adult might take the medication, even if it's approved for children, is different from how a child might take it.”

Cold and flu symptoms usually improve within a few days. Yuk recommends contacting a health care provider if a fever is very high, if symptoms last more than one week, or if a rash develops after taking medication.

