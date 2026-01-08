Donors needed as the O Negative blood supply is running short

The Community Blood Center is asking O Negative blood donors to donate as soon as they can.

That’s after multiple emergencies depleted the supply.

Within just 24 hours, two patients in hospitals supplied by the Community Blood Center needed a total of nearly 20 units transfused during emergencies.

Community Blood Center says their inventory dropped to just a one-day supply of O Negative blood.

Coming from the universal blood donor, O-negative blood is crucial in emergencies when every second counts.

“Only about 9% of the population has this blood type, but is always in high demand.” said John Hagins, President & CEO, The Community Blood Center. “While O Negative is critically low, all blood types are constantly needed to support local hospital patients.”

Blood donations this time of year are already under strain due to winter weather and seasonal illnesses causing people not to come in.

You can schedule a donation by visiting communityblood.org, using the CBC Donor App or calling (800) 2804102.