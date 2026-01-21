New water treatment plant in Rothchild removes PFAS

After a year of production, the village of Rothschild has a new water treatment facility that is now fully operational. This facility is actively working to decrease the levels of PFAS in the community's drinking water.

Village Administrator Ryan VanDeWalle said that PFAS levels are now down to "non-detectable or non-traceable" levels.

"I think it's a pretty neat process that we have went through over the last couple of years, working through a PFAS settlement. And as you can see behind us now, we're here, so it is a pretty exciting time to allow for everybody to have that PFAS-free water, because there are certainly individuals that had some concerns," VanDeWalle said.

Residents began receiving water from the new facility in November of 2025. According to facility managers, the system utilizes a granular activated carbon filtration system to remove PFAS, similar to the system installed at Wausau’s drinking water treatment plant.

PFAS contamination became a concern for Rothschild residents in 2022 when it was detected in a sample from village wells in February of that year. A subsequent round of samples in the spring showed nearly 20 parts per trillion, a 12% decrease from the initial sampling.

The $7.5 million facility was put into motion after $3.5 million was provided through federal funding in 2023, followed by a $4 million grant in 2024. With the facility fully operational, VanDeWalle said plans to conduct a rate study will take place soon.

"We'll work with the PSC (Public Service Commission) on that, so the Village of Rothschild along with Baird, our financial advisors, and the PSC will work through what that looks like." VanDeWalle said.

The village expects more information on the study to come later in 2026 or early 2027.