Health groups urge Michigan lawmakers to act on tobacco policy

As Michigan lawmakers begin the 2026 legislative session, cancer prevention advocates are urging the state to take stronger action against tobacco use, noting nearly a third of cancer deaths in Michigan are caused by smoking.

Molly Medenblik, government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said while lawmakers recently increased funding for tobacco prevention programs, Michigan still lags far behind most states.

"We spent about $1.8 million," Medenblik reported. "The legislators increased that to $4.6 million, is how much we spend on these prevention cessation programs in the state but we still rank 44th in the country for how much we spend."

She added the stakes are high, with more than 68,000 Michiganders expected to be diagnosed with cancer this year. In its latest State of Tobacco Control report, the American Lung Association said Michigan must do more to reduce tobacco use, including stronger oversight of tobacco and e-cigarette retailers.

Public health groups pointed to continued tobacco use among young people in Michigan, with more than 16% of high school students using tobacco products. Medenblik emphasized one approach lawmakers could consider involves Michigan’s cigarette tax.

"Michigan has not touched the cigarette tax in over 20 years. We haven't even looked at it as a state," Medenblik stressed. "That brings in not only revenue that could go to these prevention cessation programs, but it is a deterrent for people to not pick up the habit."

She argued lawmakers could also redirect tobacco settlement dollars, noting none of Michigan’s settlement funds currently support prevention or cessation efforts. Advocates said taking those steps could reduce cancer diagnoses statewide.

