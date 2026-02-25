New Marshfield Clinic hospital in Wisconsin Rapids celebrated

A new hospital is set to open this weekend in Wisconsin Rapids, marking a significant milestone for local patients. The facility at the Marshfield Medical Center–Wisconsin Rapids campus aims to expand healthcare access in the area.

"This day belongs to the Wisconsin Rapids community," said Chris Soska, president of Marshfield Medical Center Wisconsin Rapids Campus. "To every patient, every family, and every person who has been waiting and advocating and hoping for expanded care close to home."

The new hospital will serve as an entry point for residents into the greater Marshfield Clinic system. This development addresses the challenge of healthcare access in rural communities.

"The access to care in rural communities remains a focus of many different conversations, it is a challenge," said Brian Hoerneman, president and CEO of Marshfield Clinic.

The nearest Marshfield Clinic hospitals are located in Stevens Point and Marshfield. This new facility provides essential care within the Wisconsin Rapids community.

"The fact that we are able to open a new hospital, have access to the Emergency Department and Urgent Care, be able to provide that support to the community, it is one of the ways that we’re working to make sure that we’re out there, serving our communities and making sure they have access when they need it the most," Hoerneman said.

Sheri Vance, nurse manager of the Wisconsin Rapids campus, guided us through the new building, showcasing its features including inpatient beds, an emergency department, exam rooms, and on-site lab testing.

"This is our imaging department, they are actually doing training today, so we will be able to do CT scans and general x-rays," said Vance. "Centrally located, we do have our nurses station here on the right, this is where our nursing staff and providers will be."

Dr. Jill Dillon, who has worked at the Wisconsin Rapids campus for 23 years, emphasized the hospital's impact on patients from surrounding smaller towns.

"I think peace of mind has been the biggest thing, that patients can say ‘wow, I don’t have to make that drive, I have that ability, or I have an option, you know there is another option here in our community.’" said Dillon. "It has really been a wonderful feeling to be able to discuss that with our patients."