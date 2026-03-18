Emergency rooms see injuries related to storm clean up

After shoveling 30 inches of snowfall from this past weekend, some people might find themselves in the emergency room.

For many, the recent snowfall was a real pain in the neck and a pain in other places as well.

"We've seen people slipping on the ice. We've had ankle injuries, back pain and even heart attack. Either related to slippery conditions or even exertion," says Steven Muhle, Emergency Medicine Physician.

After more than 2 decades in emergency medicine, Muhle says small adjustments can make a big difference.

"Smaller shovel fulls are going to be easier on your back, you're less likely to injure yourself. Having proper footwear where you're not likely to slip," says Muhle.

Also stating that listening to your body is just as important.

"And then you know if you're experiencing chest pain, discomfort, anything while you're shoveling then you got to stop," says Muhle.

With roads cleared, they are expecting to see more foot traffic.

"You know we had people trying to get to the hospital that ended in the ditch. And an increase in ambulance traffic because people weren't able to access care on their own," says Muhle. "Now that things are open up again, we'll probably have more people coming in and seeking care that was delayed."

Which also means that there will be longer wait times in the ER.

"If you do go to the hospital and there's a lot of people there and there's waits, You know, please be patient, the staff is doing their best to move people along," says Muhle.

So, as the cleanup continues, doctors say to take it slow, stay aware, and don't push yourself too far.