Wisconsin leads country in drug take back effort

Wisconsin ranked number one in the country for the number of prescription drugs turned in during the spring Drug Take Back collection.

The Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office says people in the state turned in 57-thousand pounds of unwanted medications.

“This is the tenth time in a row that Wisconsin has led the nation in Drug Take Back,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to those whose collaborative efforts have helped lead to this remarkable success and to the folks across Wisconsin who have safely disposed of medications.”

Turning in old drugs ensures they are disposed of properly and prevents the risk they might be abused.

The DEA leads two Drug Take Back days a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. DOJ partners with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to promote Drug Take Back throughout Wisconsin.

Drug Take Back provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

Wisconsin has over 500 permanent drug disposal boxes, available at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics.

To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, go to: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/permanent-drug-drop-boxes.htm.