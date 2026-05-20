Preventing falls focus of a program for seniors in Merrill

The Aging and Disability Resource Center - Central Wisconsin (ADRC), along with Aspirus Health and the Lincoln County Health Department, held their second annual "Improve Your Balance, Prevent Falls Resource Fair" at the Merrill Enrichment Center.

The fair offered free falls risk screenings and opportunities for attendees to learn about risk reduction strategies, including home safety tips, the use of assisted devices, medication and footwear.

According to ADRC, Wisconsin has the highest rate of deadly falls in the country among people age 65 and older.

"We want to make sure that folks have the resources to learn how to prevent falls," said Katie Denton, ADRC Communications Manager. "This resource fair is one way we do that."

The event also offered strength and balance exercises. Physical therapists of Aspirus Outpatient Therapies tested how many times someone could stand and sit from a chair in 30 seconds.

Directors at the Merrill Enrichment Center conducted workouts from their StrongBodies program, a national program that the enrichment center runs twice a week.

"We specifically as the Aspirus outpatient therapy group, are talking about pain," said Nicholas Solum, a physical therapist with Aspirus. "'What is good pain? What is not good pain?' and how do we know the difference of how we can manage that on a day-to-day basis."

"New generations that are coming in and aging gracefully, should explore these programs and stay active," said Merrill Enrichment Center Director, Tammie Mrachek.

StrongBodies at the Merrill Enrichment Center runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.