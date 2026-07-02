Hospital emergency departments busy places during the Independence Day holiday period

Emergency Departments can be busy places during the Fourth of July period.

An estimated 13-thousand fireworks injuries were treated in emergency departments nationwide last year.

Delaney Wulf is a Physician Assistant in the emergency department Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

“We’ve seen injuries to the hands and limbs that can result in amputation, and eye injuries that can lead to blindness,” Wulf said. “These aren’t just serious in the moment; they can impact a person for the rest of their life.”

Children are especially vulnerable to fireworks-related injuries, even from items often considered safe, such as sparklers.

Emergency providers note that curiosity and close proximity increase the risk of burns and eye injuries among younger individuals.

In addition to fireworks injuries, emergency departments often see an increase in other incidents during the holiday, including alcohol-related accidents and outdoor injuries, making it one of the busiest times of the year for care teams.

“As an emergency department provider, the Fourth of July is a very busy time, and I would stress caution during your celebrations,” Wulf added. “We want everyone to enjoy the holiday safely, because we don’t want to see you in our department.”