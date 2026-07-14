Wildfire smoke returns to Wisconsin for another summer, DNR issues advisory through Thursday

Air quality is expected to drop Tuesday night as wildfire smoke from Minnesota and Ontario moves into the region.

Right now, there are dozens of fires burning in that region.

The Wisconsin DNR issues an advisory until noon Thursday. There is a chance it will be extended beyond that.

The smoke is expected to enter northern Wisconsin after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and push to the rest of the state over the next 24 hours.

There is a potential for hazardous air quality levels. The heaviest smoke impacts, including the potential for Hazardous (Maroon) NowCast AQI, are expected across northwest Wisconsin, especially in communities along Lake Superior. Lake enhanced smoke concentrations will also be possible for communities near Lake Michigan.

You can monitor air quality levels through the Air Now website.

Here are the different levels expect over the next few days and the recommended actions:

The PM2.5 AQI (24-hour average) is expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) to Very Unhealthy (Purple) level. Hazardous (Maroon) NowCast AQI (1-hour average) will be possible.

For Very Unhealthy (Purple) AQI:

Sensitive groups: Avoid all physical activity outdoors. Reschedule to a time when air quality is better or move activities indoors.

People with asthma: Follow your asthma action plan and keep quick-relief medicine handy.

People with heart disease: Symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue may indicate a serious problem. If you have any of these, contact your health care provider.

Everyone else: Limit outdoor physical activity. Go indoors if you have symptoms.

Quick guide: Staying safe when wildfire smoke is impacting the Northwoods The Wisconsin DNR issued nearly two dozen air quality alerts during the 2025 summer as the state dealt with wildfire smoke drifting in from Canadian fires.

For Unhealthy (Red) AQI:

Sensitive groups: Consider rescheduling or moving all activities inside. Go inside if you have symptoms.

People with asthma: Follow your asthma action plan and keep quick-relief medicine handy.

People with heart disease: Symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue may indicate a serious problem. If you have any of these, contact your health care provider.

Everyone else: Keep outdoor activities shorter and less intense. Go inside if you have symptoms.

For Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) AQI:

Sensitive groups: Make outdoor activities shorter and less intense. It is OK to be active outdoors but take more breaks. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

People with asthma: Follow your asthma action plan and keep quick relief medicine handy.

People with heart disease: Symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue may indicate a serious problem. If you have any of these, contact your health care provider.