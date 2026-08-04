Many people put off the regular checks that can help keep them healthy

People know regular medical checks are a good idea, but they often put them off.

That can allow health conditions to advance without their knowledge.

“In our busy lives, men who feel healthy might not realize how much time has gone by since their last medical care,” said Alexander Trecartin, a family medicine provider at Aspirus Health. “As a result, it’s easy to fall behind on needed screenings, conversations, and direction to maintain that state of good health long term.”

Key areas of focus include:



Annual exams: Can detect issues such as high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol before symptoms appear.

Lipid panels: Blood tests that measure cholesterol and triglycerides, helping assess heart health and cardiovascular risk.

Cancer screenings: Screenings for colorectal and other cancers may be recommended based on age, family history, and individual risk factors.

Whole-person health: Conversations about nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress, and mental health help support overall well-being.

Mental health is another important part of overall health that often goes overlooked.

“Mental health is a big deal, and a lot of it goes unrecognized,” said Dr. Trecartin. “It may not feel severe enough that someone seeks care, but it could still be impacting their relationships, their work, or their ability to enjoy life.”

A simple conversation can go a long way if you’re encouraging a loved one to check up on their health.