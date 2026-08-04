© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Many people put off the regular checks that can help keep them healthy

WXPR | By John Burton,
Aspirus Health
Published August 4, 2026 at 6:26 AM CDT
pixabay.com

People know regular medical checks are a good idea, but they often put them off.

That can allow health conditions to advance without their knowledge.

“In our busy lives, men who feel healthy might not realize how much time has gone by since their last medical care,” said Alexander Trecartin, a family medicine provider at Aspirus Health. “As a result, it’s easy to fall behind on needed screenings, conversations, and direction to maintain that state of good health long term.” 

Key areas of focus include:

  • Annual exams: Can detect issues such as high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol before symptoms appear.  
  • Lipid panels: Blood tests that measure cholesterol and triglycerides, helping assess heart health and cardiovascular risk.  
  • Cancer screenings: Screenings for colorectal and other cancers may be recommended based on age, family history, and individual risk factors.  
  • Whole-person health: Conversations about nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress, and mental health help support overall well-being. 

Mental health is another important part of overall health that often goes overlooked. 

“Mental health is a big deal, and a lot of it goes unrecognized,” said Dr. Trecartin. “It may not feel severe enough that someone seeks care, but it could still be impacting their relationships, their work, or their ability to enjoy life.” 

A simple conversation can go a long way if you’re encouraging a loved one to check up on their health.
Tags
Health rural doctorsAspirushealth careWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Aspirus Health
See stories by Aspirus Health
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate
Related Content