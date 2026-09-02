New research: 20,000 WI residents have lost health coverage since 2025

Healthcare affordability remains a growing concern for Wisconsinites and new data is giving a more exact picture of how federal cuts have reshaped the insurance landscape over the last year.

Research from Protect Our Care showed nearly 20,000 Wisconsinites have lost Medicaid or CHIP coverage since the One Big Beautiful Bill Act was passed last summer. Another 45,000 dropped marketplace coverage after premiums skyrocketed.

Rep. Tara Johnson, D-Town of Shelby, said Wisconsin is looking at ways to fill in gaps left by federal measures, including expanding BadgerCare income requirements.

"Double the poverty level and somewhere between 55,000 to 75,000 additional Wisconsinites would qualify for BadgerCare," Johnson explained.

The proposal could also create a state-run marketplace for small businesses and employee groups. State Democrats introduced a BadgerCare Public Option bill in March but the legislation failed to advance. Lawmakers are looking to reintroduce it during the 2027 session.

At a recent Opportunity Wisconsin town hall, residents raised concerns about what losing coverage could mean for families already struggling to pay for care. While states scramble to make up for broader federal reductions in healthcare funding, Johnson stressed Wisconsin will try to protect residents but cannot fully absorb the effects of federal cuts.

"We will do our best to protect against, and we will do our best to pass good legislation that we can control. States don't have enough money to clean up all of the damage that's being done at the federal level right now," Johnson emphasized.

The affordability concerns extend to rural communities, where hospitals are also under financial pressure. Research shows 12 hospitals, clinics and nursing homes across Wisconsin have been forced to shut down, cut services, or are at risk of doing so.

Johnson added Wisconsin’s latest state budget included a historic Medicaid rate increase to help boost overall hospital funding. Proponents of the federal healthcare changes argued they will minimize federal spending, save taxpayer dollars and reduce government dependence.