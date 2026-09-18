Warning of blue green algae bloom in Iron County

The Iron County Health Department has issued a health advisory for all of the Gile Flowage due to blue-green algae blooms.

Reports have come in of algae blooms forming throughout Gile Flowage in Iron County, particularly along the north shore near Gile Park and Boat Landing.

Some species of blue-green algae can produce toxins that may cause illness in both humans and animals.

Iron County Health Department staff are working with the Wisconsin DNR to assess water conditions and post health advisory signage at the beach and other public access points.

Health risks from blue-green algal blooms occur when certain types of algae grow rapidly in warm, nutrient-rich, and stagnant water.

Exposure can happen through ingesting contaminated water, inhaling droplets, or direct skin contact with algae or surface scum.

Symptoms in humans may include:



Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea

Abdominal cramps

Respiratory irritation or wheezing

Eye irritation

Skin rashes, hives, or blisters

Symptoms in pets and wildlife may include:



Vomiting or diarrhea

Weakness or difficulty walking

Seizures

Loss of appetite

Sudden death in severe cases

Symptoms typically appear within minutes to hours after exposure.

When to Avoid Water Contact You should avoid swimming, wading, or letting pets enter water that:



Looks like pea soup or spilled pain

Has a strong green discoloration or streaks

Shows surface scums, mats, or foamy films

Contains green dots or globs floating under the surface

If you or your pets experience symptoms that could be related to blue-green algae exposure, please contact your healthcare provider or veterinarian.

The Wisconsin Division of Public Health also asks people to report suspected illnesses online at: wisconsin.gov Or by phone: 608-266-1120