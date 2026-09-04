Wisconsin DNR sees increase in Blue Green Algae Blooms

So far this year, there’s been 185 blue-green algae reports confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Overall, the DNR has been getting an increasing number of reports compared to last year.

The increase can be attributed to several causes, climate change is allowing for longer growing seasons, run off from precipitation, natural cycles, like lake turnovers, and increased awareness to name a couple.

Gina LaLiberte is the DNR statewide harmful algae bloom coordinator.

“We have a lot of things going on that can impact lakes, and every lake is going to react differently,” says LaLiberte.

Water bodies like seepage lakes tend to be more affected by the blooms, since nutrients can build up in the water.

“Things like flowages tend to have pretty shallow water, so that can enable water to warm up and stay warm longer, and blue green algae grow a lot better in warm water than they do in cooler water," said LaLiberte.

Lakes with high nutrient levels are also prone to these algae blooms.

It’s important to note every body of water in Wisconsin has blue green algae present.

“Even lakes with really excellent water quality, low nutrients can occasionally have blue-green algae blooms," says LaLiberte. "That tends to be during periods when you've had several days of really low wind speeds, and then gentle winds blow everything that's floated to the surface of the lake, including blue-green algae, towards the downwind shore.”

As summer begins to come to an end, it is advised to take caution when finding locations to swim ahead of the holiday weekend.

Blue Green Algae can be toxic and may cause abdominal pain, eye irritation, skin rashes, nausea, and vomiting among other symptoms.

In pets, the symptoms could include weakness or difficulty walking, seizures, loss of appetite and, in extreme cases, sudden death.

Lots of particles in the water, surface scum, puffy blobs and floating mats should be of caution to those looking to spend time on the lakes.

"Don't just look for blue color," says LaLiberte. "Any time you see green particles, brown particles, darkish-colored particles, or blobs in the water, be suspicious that that's blue-green algae, and look for a better place to swim."

To submit a report to the DNR about a bloom please click here.

Maria Peralta-Arellano is a reporter covering water quality and the environment for WXPR and a Report for America corps member. Report for America recruits, places and supports talented journalists in local newsrooms across the United States. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work and Report for America will match it dollar for dollar. Donate here.

