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Medication side effects can increase the risk of falls

WXPR | By John Burton,
Aspirus Health
Published September 25, 2026 at 7:38 AM CDT
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Medication side effects can increase fall risk

Medications meant to help people can sometimes put them at greater risk for falls.

"Medications aren't typically the first thing people think about when it comes to fall risk, but they can affect coordination, alertness and blood pressure in ways that increase the likelihood of a fall," said Yinglai Chang, pharmacy resident at Aspirus.

If you’re having problems with drowsiness, dizziness or coordination after taking a medication, you should talk to your provider about it.

Chang says it’s a misconception that falls are not a big deal.

“We see lots of patients come in because of a fall who have fractures and are hospitalized for a little while, because of a fall even from standing height, and medications do impact that,” said Chang.

She says over the counter medications can also have an impact.

You should be sure to read warning labels for any cautions.

"One thing that you can do today to better understand your fall risk is to talk to a pharmacist about your medications and address any concerns that you have," said Chang. "Pharmacists are willing to go through your medications with you and help assess potential concerns."

September is Falls Prevention Awareness Month.
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John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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