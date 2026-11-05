Ticks can still be active late in the fall

Health experts are urging Wisconsinites to be vigilant, as tick season is far from over.

Many people mistakenly believe the season ends around Labor Day, according to Erin Dawicki, a physician associate who confirmed ticks can remain active whenever temperatures are above freezing, putting families at risk during fall activities.

She said seasonal pastimes, like playing in piles of leaves, can be especially risky.

"Ticks are out and super active right now. A lot of them are trying to get that big, last 'blood meal' before it does get colder and it's harder to get that feed done," Dawicki said.

Ticks can spread Lyme disease and other illnesses caused by bacteria, viruses and parasites.

Dawicki said the good news is common recommendations for prevention – like wearing long-sleeved shirts and tucking pants into socks – are easier to follow in cooler fall weather. She also recommends wearing light-colored clothing, covering exposed skin and checking everyone carefully after outdoor activities.

Wisconsin saw a record high of Lyme disease cases in 2024, and the illness is considered endemic in every county.