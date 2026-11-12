Lead exposure a particular concern for children

Lead exposure can cause significant problems, especially for children.

Families may not know their kids have been exposed unless they get tested.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says Children are most often exposed to lead in the places where they live, learn, and play.

Brian Weaver, Lead Policy Advisor for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says Wisconsin has a lot of older housing stock.

"It's estimated that we have over 500,000 homes pre-1978,” said Weaver. “So there's a lot of homes out there that potentially could have lead-based paint in them, and if it's deteriorating, not well maintained, those can become hazardous to young children who live in those properties."

Weaver says getting kids tested is a priority.

"We have over, on average, 3,000 children under the age of six in Wisconsin who are lead poisoned, so it continues to be a priority,” said Weaver.“We have made, you know, big strides in the last couple of decades and significantly reduced lead poisoning cases in that age population, but it continues to be a top public health priority."

The most common sources of lead exposure are from paint and household dust.

Other sources include plumbing, soil in or around older homes and buildings, and imported products like spices and makeup.

"The only way to know if a child has been exposed to lead is through a blood lead test," said Dr. Queenie Abad, chief medical officer for the DHS Bureau of Environmental and Occupational Health. "Lead exposure can lead to reduced IQ, behavioral challenges, and learning disabilities, which is why it is so important to catch address lead exposures as early as possible. We encourage every parent and caregiver to talk with their child's healthcare provider about blood lead testing and to take steps to reduce lead hazards at home and in other places their children spend time."