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Nokomis electors reject EMS upgrade

WXPR | By John Burton
Published November 13, 2026 at 5:57 AM CST
Town of Nokomis
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Facebook

Community members in the Town of Nokomis in western Oneida County have voted down a plan for some Emergency Medical Service upgrades.

The 1.2-million-dollar proposal was considered at a Special Town Meeting Thursday evening.

A Facebook post from the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department says electors voted against the measure 156 no to 76 yes, with one mismarked ballot.

The addition would have provided code-compliant sleeping, living and office space for the Oneida County Medic 4 ambulance crew, which serves Nokomis and southwestern Oneida County.

The current station does not meet requirements for crews working 24-hour shifts to be able to sleep there.

The project would have also returned office and family-room space to the fire department.
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Health Oneida countyemergency preparednessfirst respondersWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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