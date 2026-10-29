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Nokomis residents to consider project to improve quarters for ambulance crews

WXPR | By John Burton
Published October 29, 2026 at 7:47 AM CDT
Town of Nokomis
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Electors in the Town of Nokomis will be deciding on a $1.2 million dollar project to better house ambulance crews.

The Town of Nokomis EMS Housing Commission has put together information on a proposed addition to the Nokomis fire station.

The addition would provide code-compliant sleeping, living and office space for the Oneida County Medic 4 ambulance crew, which serves Nokomis and southwestern Oneida County.

The current station does not meet requirements for crews working 24-hour shifts to be able to sleep there.

The project would also return office and family-room space to the fire department.

Town electors will vote on whether to approve the project at a special town meeting on November 12th at 6:00 p.m. at the Nokomis Town Hall.
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Health emergency preparednessemergency managementOneida countyfirst respondersWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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