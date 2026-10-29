Nokomis residents to consider project to improve quarters for ambulance crews

Electors in the Town of Nokomis will be deciding on a $1.2 million dollar project to better house ambulance crews.

The Town of Nokomis EMS Housing Commission has put together information on a proposed addition to the Nokomis fire station.

The addition would provide code-compliant sleeping, living and office space for the Oneida County Medic 4 ambulance crew, which serves Nokomis and southwestern Oneida County.

The current station does not meet requirements for crews working 24-hour shifts to be able to sleep there.

The project would also return office and family-room space to the fire department.

Town electors will vote on whether to approve the project at a special town meeting on November 12th at 6:00 p.m. at the Nokomis Town Hall.