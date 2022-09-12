© 2022 WXPR
Local News

Swearingen's Al-Gen Dinner Club temporarily closes after kitchen fire

WXPR | By Erin Gottsacker
Published September 12, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
Al-Gen Fire
Pine Lake Fire Rescue Facebook
Firefighters respond to a fire at the Al-Gen Dinner Club in Rhinelander Friday night.

Swearingen’s Al-Gen Dinner Club in Rhinelander will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire burned the restaurant’s kitchen, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

Firefighters from the Rhinelander Fire Department, Pelican Fire and Rescue, and the Pine Lake Fire Department responded to the blaze around 8 p.m. Friday.

Everyone was able to evacuate the building safely, and the fire was contained to the kitchen and the roof above the kitchen.

Firefighters were on scene for about two hours.

Northland Electric Services is working to restore power to the building.

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
See stories by Erin Gottsacker
