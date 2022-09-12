Swearingen's Al-Gen Dinner Club temporarily closes after kitchen fire

Swearingen’s Al-Gen Dinner Club in Rhinelander will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire burned the restaurant’s kitchen, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

Firefighters from the Rhinelander Fire Department, Pelican Fire and Rescue, and the Pine Lake Fire Department responded to the blaze around 8 p.m. Friday.

Everyone was able to evacuate the building safely, and the fire was contained to the kitchen and the roof above the kitchen.

Firefighters were on scene for about two hours.

Northland Electric Services is working to restore power to the building.