Local News

Fire destroys Merrill home

WXPR | By WAOW Television
Published October 11, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT

WAOW Television

A fire left several people without a home in Merrill Monday night.

It happened just before 7:15 on French Ridge Road. Officials with the Pine River Fire Department report they arrived to find parts of the first floor engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say the roof had to be removed at one point, exposing a large portion of the fire that had extended to the attic.

All residents were able to escape the fire, with one woman reporting she had jumped from a second story window to escape.

A family dog was killed in the fire.

Officials say the home is a complete loss. Residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

