Local News

Up to 40 hurt, some seriously, in Wisconsin bonfire incident

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published October 18, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT

Pixabay.com

Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin said Monday that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt.

The incident happened early Saturday in the town of Maple Grove, located about 30 miles south of Green Bay. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said an accelerant was poured on the fire, causing it to burn out of control.

The sheriff's office said that at least 17 people sought treatment on their own at local hospitals. Exact condition reports are not available, although some the injuries “range from critical, to others who have already been released from the hospital,” the release said.

The Pulaski Community School District told families in a message that some of the people involved include current and former students.

