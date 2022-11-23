Fire destroys home in Oneida County Town of Newbold

Fire destroyed a house in the Town of Newbold Tuesday morning.

The call went out around 5:00 a.m. for the fire on Black Lake Road, just north of Bridge road.

Newbold firefighters got help from several area departments.

Information on the Pine Lake Fire Department Facebook page says the house was made up of two, single wide mobile homes placed side by side.

A roof was built over the top to connect them.

The multiple roof layers made fighting the fire difficult.

Firefighters were on the scene for about seven hours.

An investigation of the cause will be handled by the Newbold Fire Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Department and the Fire Marshall.