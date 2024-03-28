School District of Crandon says schools are safe following inspections, installs carbon monoxide detectors

The School District of Crandon is providing an update after the suspected carbon monoxide incident that closed the district and sent nearly 40 people to the hospital early this month.

Interim District Administrator Kirby Schultz says everyone is “okay and recovering well.”

In a letter updating families, Schultz said there was a thorough investigation with local and state officials as well as various private contractors.

They did not find anything that compromised or will compromise the safety of staff and students.

While carbon monoxide was suspected, the hazardous materials teams did not detect harmful levels on the day of the incident nor during subsequent tests.

This is what the district found since the incident on March 14:



According to reports from local hospitals, the majority of patients also did not have elevated levels of carbon monoxide in their blood.

Additional tests for water contamination, hazardous metals and other harmful chemicals and substances have not revealed anything abnormal.

The sheriff's office’s initial release said two of the 39 patients had elevated levels.

The district has installed carbon monoxide detectors in each school. There's also been a thorough cleaning of the district.

Classes will resume as planned on April 2nd.