Two tornadoes confirmed in Marathon County

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has preliminarily confirmed two tornadoes that touched down in north central Wisconsin Tuesday evening.

Path of the EF-1 Unity tornado, as surveyed by the National Weather Service.

The first was in the village of Unity, where many reports of damage have been confirmed.

This tornado was given an EF-1 rating, with wind speeds estimated at 105 miles per hour.

It touched down near Kington Road in far eastern Clark County and passed directly through Unity before lifting near Mulberry Road in the town of Hull.

The second was northwest of Edgar, where there have been many reports of trees down and other damage. This tornado was rated as an EF-1, with wind speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.

It touched down along Wuertzburg Road, then traveled to the northeast, lifting back into the sky a mile northwest of Poniatowski.

Many trees were reported down by the NWS, as well as one collapsed barn along Wuertzburg Road where the tornado touched down.

Thousands of people lost power during the storms that hit Wisconsin Tuesday.