Horseshoe championships coming to Weston

Visit Wausau has announced the region’s bid to host the 2026 and 2029 National Horseshoe Pitchers Association World Championships at Weston’s Greenheck Turner Community Center from July 13th-26th.

“We are excited to host the World Horseshoe Tournament in 2026, which will be excellent for the community and summer tourism,” said GTCC Director of Community Services and Special Projects Aaron Mull in a press release. “GTCC, along with the CVB, actively recruited this event, among several others, to the area. This endeavor was made possible through close collaboration with local municipalities. Our team is dedicated to making this a memorable experience for all attendees, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our local economy.”

Visit Wausau Convention and Visitor’s Bureau will be hosting the event with support from local municipalities including Weston, Rothschild, Schofield, Kronenwetter, Wausau, Mosinee, and Rib Mountain. Representatives from Visit Wausau and GTCC met with leaders at the NHPA during a recent convention in Oregon before submitting their application in June.

Visit Wausau Executive Director Tim White said “Securing these championships reinforces Wausau’s status as a top-tier destination for major sporting events. We are proud to host these tournaments and are confident they will leave a lasting legacy in our community.”

The event traditionally brings between 700 and 1,500 players to one area over two weeks. Wisconsin has hosted the event before; in 2003 more than 1,300 pitchers came to Eau Claire to determine world champions.