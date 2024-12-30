Life sentence for man convicted of a murder in Price County

A Park Falls man receives a life sentence for shooting a woman to death in April.

50-year-old Christopher Dyer pled guilty to first degree intentional homicide in Price County Circuit Court last week.

A judge imposed a mandatory life sentence in the death, but will allow Dyer to apply for release on extended supervision after he serves the first 30 years of his sentence.

Dyer pled guilty to shooting a woman in Park Falls on April 13th.

Shortly after 4:00 P.M. that afternoon, Park Falls Police got a report of shots fired near the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North in Park Falls.

Officers found the woman dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dyer had fled the scene but was captured later.