Woman found dead during a Lincoln County fire identified

The person found dead during a fire in Lincoln County was the woman who lived in the home.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says human remains located during the residential fire in the town of Bradley have been identified as 36-year-old Sanskrita DellErba.

An autopsy was conducted on March 21st and the results are pending toxicology testing.

The cause of the fire and the cause of death are still under investigation.

The fire happened Thursday, March 20th.

First responders were called to a fire at a home in the Town of Bradley just after 6:00 a.m.

The whole house was on fire by the time they arrived.

Tomahawk, Nokomis, and Cassian Fire Departments put out the fire.

Sanskrita’s body was found inside while the fire was being extinguished.

State Fire Marshalls, Wisconsin Department of Justice Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.