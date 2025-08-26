Missing man with dementia found dead

A missing Ironwood area man has been found dead.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office says 91-year-old Frank Wilson suffered from dementia.

He had been missing since August 21st when he drove off in the family vehicle.

Search efforts had not been able to locate him.

Then, Wilson’s vehicle was found parked along the road in Morse, Wisconsin, which is in Ashland County.

Late Sunday evening, the Ashland County Sheriff's Office search team and K9 located Wilson deceased, about two miles from where his vehicle was discovered.