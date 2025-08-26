© 2025 WXPR
Missing man with dementia found dead

WXPR | By John Burton
Published August 26, 2025 at 6:52 AM CDT
Frank Wilson
Gogebic County Sheriff's Office
Frank Wilson

A missing Ironwood area man has been found dead.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office says 91-year-old Frank Wilson suffered from dementia.

He had been missing since August 21st when he drove off in the family vehicle.

Search efforts had not been able to locate him.

Then, Wilson’s vehicle was found parked along the road in Morse, Wisconsin, which is in Ashland County.

Late Sunday evening, the Ashland County Sheriff's Office search team and K9 located Wilson deceased, about two miles from where his vehicle was discovered.
