Name released in deadly motorcycle crash

Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash in the town of Arbor Vitae over the weekend.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as 33-year-old Nathaniel Dalum of Arbor Vitae.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call just after midnight Sunday Morning, reporting the crash in the area of Gross Road and Milton Lane.

The caller said the motorcycle was warm to the touch, and no one was around.

A deputy checked the area, and found Dalum, who had died from injuries suffered in the crash.