Suspect identified in threats to store in Tomahawk
A suspect is in custody after a string of threats made to Trigs Grocery Store in Tomahawk.
Tomahawk Police say the threats happened Sunday and Monday.
A multi-jurisdictional investigation led to the arrest of Nicholas Wolf as a suspect.
They’re asking that anyone with information on the incidents come forward.
Trigs officials extended gratitude to everyone involved, including their associates, police, and shoppers who were inconvenienced during a holiday week.