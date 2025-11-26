Suspect identified in threats to store in Tomahawk

A suspect is in custody after a string of threats made to Trigs Grocery Store in Tomahawk.

Tomahawk Police say the threats happened Sunday and Monday.

A multi-jurisdictional investigation led to the arrest of Nicholas Wolf as a suspect.

They’re asking that anyone with information on the incidents come forward.

Trigs officials extended gratitude to everyone involved, including their associates, police, and shoppers who were inconvenienced during a holiday week.