© 2025 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suspect identified in threats to store in Tomahawk

WXPR | By John Burton
Published November 26, 2025 at 7:27 AM CST
Trigs store in Tomahawk
Trigs store in Tomahawk

A suspect is in custody after a string of threats made to Trigs Grocery Store in Tomahawk.

Tomahawk Police say the threats happened Sunday and Monday.

A multi-jurisdictional investigation led to the arrest of Nicholas Wolf as a suspect.

They’re asking that anyone with information on the incidents come forward.

Trigs officials extended gratitude to everyone involved, including their associates, police, and shoppers who were inconvenienced during a holiday week.
Tags
Local News Trig'sTomahawkTomahawk PoliceWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
Up North Updates
* indicates required