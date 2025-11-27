Power crews moving forward with restoration efforts after storm

Power crews keep working on a holiday to help turn the lights back on for those without electricity.

For Wisconsin Public Service, about 2,700 customers remained without electricity as of six this morning.

Xcel Energy said about 12-thousand customers had been impacted in northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, with the Manitowish Waters, Ironwood and Hayard areas among the hardest hit.

About 6,000 remained without service as of six this morning.

With the ongoing snow and high winds, they anticipate more outages could occur and restoration times could extend into Friday for some.

They say crews are coming from across the region to help.