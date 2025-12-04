Fire destroys a Vilas County home

Everyone got out, but a home in Vilas County was destroyed in a fire.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Office got a call from the homeowner in the Town of Cloverland at 4:28 a.m. Thursday morning.

The report was of a fire in an attached garage at 1858 Towering Oaks Lane.

The house was fully engulfed when emergency responders got there.

Everyone inside was able to get out, and no injuries were reported.

The home is a total loss.

Responding to the scene were the Eagle River Fire Department, Conover Fire Department, Plum Lake Fire Department, St. Germain Fire Department, Three Lakes Fire Department, Aspirus Eagle River Ambulance, Wisconsin Public Service, the Vilas County Highway Department and the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office.